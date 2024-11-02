Racoon found ‘no worse for wear’ but search continues for trio still missing

One of four raccoons that went missing from their enclosure on the Isle of Wight has been found

One of four racoons missing from a zoo on the Isle of Wight has been found “no worse for wear”.

Four female racoons escaped their compound at Amazon World Zoo Park in Sandown on Friday morning.

One was caught at about 11pm on Friday in Newchurch, close to the zoo, while two others have been spotted on the zoo’s grounds, but are still at large.

Staff at the attraction worked through the night using tracker dogs and drones but said they have had to scale down their search.

They plan to regroup at 4.30pm on Saturday to continue the hunt for the nocturnal animals.

Rachel Patrick, a head keeper at the zoo said the rescued racoon appears calm and is eating.

“The racoon we have caught last night appears to be no worse for wear, is eating and calm,” Ms Patrick told the PA news agency.

“We are still looking for three females. (Two) were last seen at 7am onsite at the zoo so we are hopeful they are still onsite.

“The third we have not seen for ourselves.”

Four racoons escaped at the Isle of Wight attraction (Amazon World Zoo Park/PA)

She asked members of the public to remain vigilant “especially from 4.30pm and through the night”.

She added: “Check your gardens, trees, hedgerows, and sheds just as if you were looking for a lost cat or dog.

“Please do not approach the animals. They are not aggressive normally but will be scared.”

The zoo has asked anyone who spots the racoons to take a picture if safe to do so, with any reports sent to the racoon hotline by phone, message or WhatsApp on 07956 194981.