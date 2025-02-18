Questions over psychiatrist shortages amid assisted dying legislation changes

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater (centre) joins as Dignity in Dying campaigners gather in Parliament Square, central London, in support of the assisted dying Bill

Psychiatrists have warned there may not be enough doctors available to meet the needs of proposed assisted dying legislation.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who proposed the Bill, tabled changes last week involving the scrapping of a High Court judge in favour of a three-person expert panel made up of social workers, lawyers and psychiatrists.

But professors of psychiatry have since warned staff shortages could impact the panel requirements.

Professor Gareth Owen from King’s College London told The Daily Telegraph it was “probably not” workable for every case to receive psychiatric assessment due to the “current workforce” in the NHS.

And Royal College of Psychiatrists president Dr Lade Smith told the newspaper that parliament needed to address “outstanding issues” including the number of NHS psychiatrists.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We hope for further engagement with Parliamentarians on this Bill in the coming months as there are still a number of outstanding issues that need to be considered, including workforce shortages,” Dr Smith said.

Ms Leadbeater has previously indicated she utilised a Royal College of Psychiatrists survey to justify the decision to include psychiatrists in the decision-making process.

The Labour MP weathered a storm last week over proposed changes that would scrap the high court requirements.

“I think with those MPs who have genuine concerns, including me, we’ve got to get it right,” she said.

Labour opponents of the assisted dying Bill have said scrutiny of the legislation “feels chaotic” following the announcement of a major change to the proposals before Parliament.

The MP said the move would strengthen the legislation following concerns expressed during expert evidence sessions last month.

But in a statement issued last week, 10 of her Labour colleagues said the “promise of High Court scrutiny of each application for assisted dying” had been a central part of Ms Leadbeater’s pitch to MPs at the end of last year.

The group, all of whom voted against the Bill when it first came before the Commons in November, said: “Supporters of the Bill insisted that it was a key part of the protections for vulnerable and marginalised people.

“Yet despite repeated assurances until just days ago the proponents of the Bill have changed their argument – and fundamentally changed the Bill.

“All MPs have an important job to do to make sure that the assisted dying Bill is fit for purpose. Yet the process feels chaotic, with the Bill changing significantly from what was presented to Parliament at second reading.”

Senior Labour MPs Florence Eshalomi and Dame Meg Hillier put their names to the statement, alongside Antonia Bance, Jess Asato, James Frith, Paulette Hamilton, Adam Jogee, David Smith, Yasmin Qureshi and Melanie Ward.