Public think Heathrow expansion ‘wrong priority’, polling suggests

Public does not back Heathrow expansion as a priority for the country, polling finds

The public do not think airport expansion – including the building of a third runway at Heathrow – should be a priority, polling has found.

A survey commissioned by two climate charities found that less than a fifth of people (19%) thought building a third runway at Heathrow was the right priority at the moment, with 61% saying it was the wrong thing to focus on.

Quizzed on which two areas where transport investment should be prioritised, the most popular answer by a large margin was improving the state of roads, backed by 68% of people, while 28% supported increasing the number of bus routes and 23% favoured more charge points for electric cars.

Just 6% said expanding airports should be an investment priority, the polling of more than 2,000 people by YouGov for Climate Outreach and Possible found.

The findings come after Chancellor Rachel Reeves backed a third runway at Heathrow, as part of the Government’s agenda to stimulate growth, despite concerns about its climate impact.

And they are revealed as the airport’s chief executive prepares to outline a multibillion-pound investment, including expanding two terminals, as it prepares its bid for a new runway.

Asked if they supported or opposed the expansion of Heathrow, 38% of those polled were against it while 21% were in favour.

The polling also reveals scepticism among the public about who will benefit from Heathrow’s expansion, with half of those quizzed thinking the average UK holidaymaker would not benefit very much or at all, while 55% thought there would not be much of a benefit to the average business.

Two thirds (67%) did not see much, if any, of a benefit to taxpayers, and 76% thought there would no or little upside to those living around the airport.

On the other hand, 63% thought big business would benefit a great deal or a fair amount, while more than three quarters thought there would be a benefit for shareholders.

When quizzed on what Government policies could be brought in, the proportion of people who thought a third runway at Heathrow was the right priority was far outstripped by the number who thought it was the wrong priority – but the inverse was true for other, greener, potential policies.

A national scheme to insulate homes was seen as the right focus by 68%, upgrading the rail system was seen as the right priority by 70%, and investing in new green technologies was seen as the right priority by 59% of those quizzed.

Rachael Orr, chief executive of Climate Outreach, said: “People around the country tell us they want to protect our climate and nature – and that this can go hand-in-hand with making our country fairer, and people’s lives better.

“This means ensuring everyone has warmer homes, stable and affordable energy bills and viable public transport options.

“People resoundingly feel that these are the right priorities for the country right now.”

Alethea Warrington, head of aviation at Possible, said: “It’s obvious to people across the country that expanding Heathrow won’t do our economy any good, but it will put our climate on course for a crash landing.

“Airport expansion is at the rock bottom of the public’s priorities when it comes to investment in transport.

“What ordinary people want to see is investment in the day-to-day connectivity, like buses and trains, which actually make people’s lives better while boosting the real economy.”

The charities called on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to focus on what the public wanted, and invest in low-carbon infrastructure and homes.