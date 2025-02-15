Pro-Palestine groups to stage large protest in central London

A pro-Palestine protest billed by organisers as one of the largest since war broke out between Hamas and Israel will take place in central London on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said it is prepared for a “significant policing presence” to halt clashes with counter-demonstrators amid claims by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) that hundreds of thousands of people will attend.

The PSC, along with demonstrators from five other groups, will gather in Whitehall at noon before going to the US embassy in Nine Elms Lane, south-west London, where speeches will be made.

The protest comes after a proposal by President Donald Trump earlier this month for the United States to consider taking ownership of the Gaza Strip.

Join Robert Del Naja of @MassiveAttackUK, @khalidabdalla, Maxine Peake, Juliet Stevenson and thousands more at Whitehall, 12PM on Saturday 15 Feb as we march for Palestine. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/bAlpMgg9g1 — Palestine Solidarity Campaign (@PSCupdates) February 14, 2025

Mr Trump suggested the US could redevelop the war-torn territory into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

Meanwhile, a counter-protest by Stop The Hate will take place at the junction of Grosvenor Road and Vauxhall Bridge, along the march route.

Scotland Yard said a “significant policing presence” is expected to be in place to ensure the groups do not physically come together.

Location for tomorrow: 192-198 Vauxhall Bridge Rd, Pimlico, London SW1V 1DX Closest station Pimlico. Join us to counter their slander and lies with the truth. Our love is stronger than their hate. pic.twitter.com/5peyWXBiVP — Stop The Hate UK (@StopTheHate_UK) February 14, 2025

The force has been in touch with the organisers and it has imposed conditions under the Public Order Act in relation to routes, assembly areas and start and finish times, to ensure disruption is minimised, it said.

Commander Glen Pavelin said breaching conditions, or inciting others to do so, is a criminal offence.

The pro-Palestine march must set off by 1pm, stick to the designated route, and speeches must finish by 4pm, police said.

Stop The Hate demonstrators must disperse by 3.30pm, they said.

The PSC said it was “expected to be one of the largest shows of solidarity for Palestinians” since October 2023.

It will be the 24th major pro-Palestine protest in the UK since war broke out following the October 7 attack in Israel by Hamas-led militants which killed some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and abducting around 250 people – dozens of whom remain in captivity awaiting release under a ceasefire deal.