Private schools have means to help special needs pupils hit by VAT -Streeting

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said that private schools ‘pleading poverty’ will have to ‘cut your cloth in the same way that state schools have had to do’

Private schools “have the means” to help children with special educational needs at risk of being priced out by plans to apply VAT to fees, the Health Secretary has said.

From January, the Government plans to remove the VAT exemption and business rates relief for private schools to enable funding for 6,500 new teachers in state schools.

Currently, independent schools do not have to charge 20% VAT on their fees because there is an exemption for the supply of education.

Wes Streeting told LBC: “Children with statements of special educational needs and disabilities will be exempt.”

Pushed on how this will work for children who do not have that statement, Mr Streeting said independent schools have the means to deal with those situations.

“Firstly, I’d say the statement is available to children and young people and their parents in that situation.

“I’d also say to independent schools, they have the means. They have hiked up their fees with inflation-busting increases for well over a decade and I’m sure they can take steps to mitigate against children being forced to drop out, if they’re the good charities they say they are.”

He said he would tell private schools that are “pleading poverty” that “if you’re worried about whether children in your schools will continue to access your schools, you’ll have to cut your cloth in the way that state schools have had to do.”

Rachael Maskell urged her party to perform a last-minute U-turn on the policy (Danny Lawson/PA)

Critics of the VAT change have warned about the short timescale involved and the risk of unintended consequences, including the impact on children with learning difficulties who attend specialist independent schools and military families.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has said that children with education, health and care plans (EHCPs) will not be affected by the Government’s proposed tax on private school fees.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell has urged her party to perform a last-minute U-turn on the policy ahead of Wednesday’s Budget.

A delay to the policy would be “incredibly helpful” so there could be time for a “proper debate and discussion” over how it would affect pupils with special educational needs, Ms Maskell told The Telegraph.

European ambassadors have also warned that imposing VAT on international schools in the UK could lead to hundreds of pupils leaving.

German ambassador Miguel Berger and French ambassador Helene Duchene told The Times they wanted international schools excluded from plans.