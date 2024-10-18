Predator guilty of rape and killing of vulnerable NHS worker in park

Natalie Shotter was found dead on a bench in Southall Park, west London, on July 17 2021

A sexual predator has been found guilty of the rape and manslaughter of a vulnerable NHS worker who was attacked on a park bench.

Mohamed Iidow had repeatedly sexually assaulted 37-year-old Natalie Shotter while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.

Following an Old Bailey trial, Iidow, 35, was found guilty of rape and manslaughter on Friday.

Ms Shotter’s mother, NHS cardiology practitioner Dr Cas Shotter Weetman, told the PA news agency that the family is celebrating Iidow’s conviction.

She said: “We’re delighted for her children and that we finally, finally, after three and a half years, have got justice for Nat,” adding that she was a “beautiful soul”.

Jurors were not told of Iidow’s previous conviction for sexual activity by seeking to groom young people online.

In legal argument before the trial, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC also outlined “historic” communications with others.

It was alleged they involved engaging others for “sexual services” and it was suggested he discussed about his “pleasures at the concept of rape”.

Mohamed Iidow, who repeatedly raped and killed 37-year-old Natalie Shotter while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London, after a night out. (Metropolitan Police/PA)

During the trial, Ms Morgan said Ms Shotter had died of a heart attack caused by Iidow raping her “again and again”.

Earlier, CCTV footage was shown of Ms Shotter sitting on a bench with a different man when the defendant walked past and looked at them.

“What was the defendant doing there, what was he seeking to do, walking up and down the paths in the middle of the night and thinking about what his objectives must have been – seeking out a vulnerable woman to rape,” Ms Morgan said.

Iidow then left the park and drove away in his car before he returned, jurors heard.

Ms Shotter was lying down, showing “no clear movement” for around half-an-hour before the defendant approached her “nonchalantly”, Ms Morgan said.

During the attack, the victim had been “deeply unconscious”, she said.

Further CCTV showed the defendant moving Ms Shotter’s body around in different positions as he raped her.

Afterwards, the defendant drove back to his home in Hounslow, west London, via a Shell garage where he stopped to buy cat food and mouthwash.

Ms Shotter was found dead by a passer-by in the park in the early morning of July 17 2021.

Swabs taken from her mouth area matched DNA samples taken from the defendant.

Iidow was arrested at his home on August 4 2021 and claimed in his police interview the sexual activity was consensual.

Ms Morgan had rejected any suggestion that Ms Shotter was already dead before she was assaulted by Iidow.

She told jurors: “The prosecution’s case is that Natalie died as a result of what was done to her by this defendant.

“She was not dead at the time when the defendant was orally raping her, it will be a matter for you to consider – that this defendant went to the park for a reason.

“He would not have sought to have sex with a dead body for over 15 minutes, he was having sex with someone he knew was alive but was deeply unconscious and therefore he was raping her.”

Iidow had denied the charges against him but declined to give evidence.

After the guilty verdict he was remanded into custody to be sentenced on December 13.

Ms Shotter’s mother, who has worked for the NHS for 45 years, added: “We’re celebrating, obviously we’re jubilant, absolutely jubilant about the outcome, I can’t tell you what it means to us.

“She was a beautiful, beautiful girl, an NHS worker, worked for charities, mother of three, just the most amazing soul, (and) kind.

“She had so much to give, so much more to give.”

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, who led the Scotland Yard investigation, said: “Iidow’s predatory attack on Natalie was disturbing and shocking.

“This man drove to the park that night and took advantage of a vulnerable woman who should have been safe.

“Even after his arrest, Iidow attempted to claim that his actions were consensual.

“This case has deeply affected those involved, due to its rarity and tragic details.

“We needed to prove Natalie’s death was caused by being raped and that involved diligent work using experts in this field to charge and now convict Iidow.

“I commend the strength of Natalie’s friends and family who have had to listen to these details throughout the trial. Iidow is now facing a long term of imprisonment.”

Kirsty O’Connor, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The victim had been on a night out enjoying herself and she was preyed upon by Mohammed Iidow. He raped her repeatedly, while she was unconscious, which caused her death.

“The investigation was extremely complex and involved working closely with the police and expert witnesses to establish what had happened to the victim and what led to her death.

“During police interviews, he stated that the victim was alive and consenting to the sexual activity with him. However, CCTV footage has proved that to not be the case, with the victim unconscious during the entire attack.

“The CPS is determined to deliver justice for victims of rape. Tragically, this vile attack cost the victim her life and we’d like to express our deepest condolences to her children and loved ones at this time.”