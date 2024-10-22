Police searching for missing Victoria Taylor find body in river

Victoria Taylor went missing from her home in Malton, North Yorkshire, on September 30

Police searching for missing mother Victoria Taylor have found a body in the River Derwent, close to where she was last seen.

Ms Taylor, 34, disappeared from her home in Malton, North Yorkshire, on September 30.

Just over a week after her disappearance police said there was a “significant possibility” she had entered the river after recovering CCTV footage of her walking towards a play park near the water’s edge.

A number of her possessions were also found in that area.

Searches have been taking place on the river since Ms Taylor was reported missing on October 1, including the use of divers and specialist sonar equipment.

On Tuesday, Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox of North Yorkshire Police said a body had been recovered at 11.45am by underwater search teams, close to the area where Ms Taylor’s possessions were found.

(Press Association Images)

Speaking at a press conference at Fulford Police Station in York, Mr Fox said formal identification had not yet taken place but Ms Taylor’s family had been informed and were “understandably distressed”.

He said: “The disappearance of Victoria has understandably had a wider impact on the communities of Malton and Norton.

“Those closest to Victoria have felt an enormous amount of heartache in the days after she went missing and have acknowledged how grateful they are for the overwhelming support from the community.

North Yorkshire Police temporary Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox speaking to the media at Fulford Police Station (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Whilst today’s outcome is not what anyone would have wished for, Victoria’s family have asked us to say that they are devastated and would like some space to be able to process the news, and our thoughts remain with them at this time.”

Officers previously said Ms Taylor left her home at 9am on Monday September 30, and was seen on CCTV at 11.35am at the BP garage on Welham Road in the Norton area of Malton, where she purchased several items.

A further sighting was captured at 11.53am at Malton bus station on Railway Street.

Further CCTV footage showed Ms Taylor walking towards the play park on Riverside Walk at 12.30pm.

A body has been recovered in the search for Victoria Taylor (North Yorkshire Police/PA)

In a statement released last Tuesday to mark two weeks since Ms Taylor was reported missing, her sisters Emma and Heidi said: “There are no words for us to describe how we are feeling as it’s ever-changing.

“We have to have some sort of normality for the children. As we know, Vixx is a mum but also an auntie and Halloween is one of her favourite seasons as she is the costume queen.”

In a statement released via North Yorkshire Police, the sisters said: “The local community is amazing, from putting up posters to the daily walks to search for Vixx. We would like to thank the special people, you know who you are.

“The wider community on the Facebook page with over 10,000 people sharing Vixx’s information and sending support has given us comfort.”