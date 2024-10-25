Police name second victim of Newcastle house blast

The scene in Violet Close in Benwell after the explosion

Police have named a 35-year-old who died in a house explosion as Jason Laws.

Northumbria Police confirmed the identity of the second person to die in the blast in Benwell, Newcastle upon Tyne, on Wednesday October 16.

The force had already named seven-year-old Archie York as one of the victims who died in the explosion in Violet Close last week, which ripped through a number of homes.

The force said Mr Laws’ family will release their own tribute later, and that they were being helped by specially trained officers.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion remains ongoing and police are working with the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service on the inquiry.