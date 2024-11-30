Police issue warning over proscribed group ahead of Kurdish community march

Police have issued a warning ahead of the march organised by the Kurdish community

The Metropolitan Police has issued a warning to those planning to take part in a march organised by the Kurdish community.

Sunday’s demonstration comes in response to the arrest of seven people said to be associated with the Kurdistan Workers Party, known as the PKK.

The group is proscribed by the government, and expressing support for it is a criminal offence, Scotland Yard said.

“Proscription makes it a criminal offence to invite or express support for a proscribed organisation through chanting, wearing clothing or display articles such as flags, signs or logos,” the Met said.

Last week, five men aged 23, 27, 31, 56 and 62; and two women aged 31 and 59; were arrested across London as part of the probe.

The PKK is a separatist group that wants an independent Kurdish state in south-east Turkey, and has been banned in the UK since 2001.

Searches have taken place at the Kurdish community centre in Haringey, north London, among other locations.

A protest took place on Thursday evening in the vicinity of Green Lanes and Stanhope Gardens, close to the Kurdish community centre.

The Met said a man was arrested on suspicion of expressing support for a proscribed terrorist organisation related to chanting during the protest.

London is busier than usual this weekend as protests clash with Black Friday shopping and Winter Wonderland festivities.

On Saturday, Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstrators marched from Park Lane to Whitehall.

The march, organised by the Kurdish community, will follow a pre-arranged route from Trafalgar Square to Whitehall.

Chief Superintendent Joe McDonald, who is leading the policing operation, said: “We have spoken with the organisers of the protest to agree a route for and assembly point, as well as start and finish, to seek to minimise disruption and balance the right to protest.

“We understand the strength of feeling from the Kurdish community and want to take this opportunity to remind anyone taking part in the march that the PKK is proscribed by the UK Government and expressing support for them is a criminal offence.

“Officers will be highly visible along the protest route and wider area to ensure the events take place safely and will deal with any offences.”