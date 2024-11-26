Police investigate theft of three horses from village paddock

Officers are appealing for information after three horses were reported stolen in a Kent village

Officers are investigating the theft of three horses from a paddock in a Kent village.

Kent Police are appealing for information after the animals were reported to be taken overnight between 5.30pm on November 21 and 7am on November 22 in Hartley, near New Ash Green.

The horses are believed to have been stolen from the green near Church Road and led through fields onto Ash Road before being put in a horsebox parked by the Royal Oak pub.

The fencing of the paddock was damaged to gain entry, police added.

Two of the horses are described as white and one has a very long mane, while the third is a brown coloured foal with a white stripe on her face.

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Officers are continuing to engage with the victim and inquiries have also led to the identification of important CCTV footage from separate locations, which is in the process of being recovered and analysed.

“Residents in surrounding areas are urged to check doorbell cameras and CCTV for any other images which may assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/198687/24.”