UK

Police hunt man ‘who did Nazi salute’ on Pro-Palestine march

Many of the counter-protesters were waving Israeli flags.

The counter-protest near Piccadilly Circus
The counter-protest near Piccadilly Circus (James Manning/PA)
By George Lithgow, PA

Police want to speak to a man who appeared to perform a Nazi salute at a Pro-Palestine protest.

Social media footage showed him gesturing near a group of counter-protesters in central London – many of whom were waving Israeli flags.

Wearing a dark flat cap, brown jacket, brown scarf and black rucksack, the white man was with the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) march as it filed past counter-protesters near Piccadilly Circus on Saturday.

The rival groups hurled abuse at each other as they met at Coventry Street, but were kept apart by metal barriers and a line of officers.

The Metropolitan Police said it wants to speak to the man in connection with an alleged public order offence.

Join the Irish News Whatsapp channel

Sharing the video on X, counter-protest group Stop the Hate said: “When we tell you these are hate marches, when we tell you that British Jews are frightened to enter central London when they come to town – THIS IS WHY.

“A Nazi salute in full view of officers and directed at Jews.”

The pro-Palestine march was briefly blocked at Coventry Street when a group of men holding a banner ran into the middle of the road.

They were pushed out of the way by police after a short struggle.

However, the Met posted on X later in the afternoon that the PSC march had “passed the Stop The Hate counter-protest without incident”.