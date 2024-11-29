Police appeal to find TikTok star who failed to appear at court

Police have launched an appeal to find a TikTok influencer who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Surrey Police said Harrison Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky on TikTok, is wanted for failing to turn up at court in relation to several driving offences in Virginia Water, Surrey, in March.

Police said Sullivan, 23, has links to Essex but is believed to have left the country.

In a statement, the force said: “While we request the public’s help to locate him, we are making a direct appeal to Sullivan to return to the UK and co-operate with authorities.”

Surrey Police said people with information on Sullivan’s whereabouts could contact them by quoting PR/45240033550 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.