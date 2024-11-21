Police appeal for information and footage in Harshita Brella murder probe

Harshita Brella was found dead in the boot of a car

Police have urged members of the public to come forward with information and dashcam footage that could help their investigation into the death of Harshita Brella, whose body was found in the boot of a car.

Northamptonshire Police detectives believe the 24-year-old was murdered in Corby on the evening of November 10 before her body was driven to Ilford in the car boot the next day.

An international manhunt was launched after her body was discovered in the car parked in Brisbane Road in the early hours of November 14.

Police believe Ms Brella and her husband were in the area of a boating lake in Corby

Ms Brella is believed to have been strangled, with her husband Pankaj Lamba, 23, named by police as a prime suspect in her killing.

On Thursday, Northamptonshire Police said detectives want to hear from people who were in the area around Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road and Westcott Way on the evening of November 10, and who may have dashcam footage or other information that could assist the investigation.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, from the East Midlands Special Operations major crime unit, said: “Our inquiries have established that Pankaj and Harshita were in the area of the boating lake on Sunday evening, and as part of our ongoing investigation we have carried out searches in the surrounding area.

“We know that it’s a busy part of the town and there will have been a lot of passing traffic.

Specialist police dogs have conducted searches of Corby Boating Lake

“As such, we’re appealing to anyone who was in Corby between 6pm and 9pm on Sunday, November 10, specifically in the area around the Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road and Westcott Way.

“If you have any dashcam footage, or other information that may be relevant to the investigation, however small, please contact us as soon as possible.

“Any information you have may help us piece together exactly what happened to Harshita and help bring her killer to justice.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting Operation Westcott, can submit information or footage via an online public portal at www.mipp.police.uk or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Pankaj Lamba (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

Ms Brella’s parents, speaking from India, told BBC News they “want justice” after their daughter’s death.

A neighbour has said she heard two blistering rows, involving one where a woman “sounded scared”, days before Ms Brella’s body was found.

A police spokesman confirmed Ms Brella had previously been the victim of domestic violence and was made subject of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in September.

Northamptonshire Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of previous contact with Ms Brella.