Police appeal after dog filmed chasing and fatally injuring deer in Royal Park

Police are searching for a dog owner whose pet was filmed chasing and killing a deer in London’s Richmond Park.

The dog, that appears to be a spaniel-type breed, can be seen chasing a lone deer through trees and across a road in a shortened clip posted online by Met officers who patrol the Royal Parks.

They are appealing for information to trace the owner after the attack, which took place at around 12.30pm on Monday at Sheen Cross.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, police said: “We would like to speak to the dog owner in relation to a fatal attack on a deer in Richmond Park yesterday at about 12:30pm near to Sheen Cross.”

“As a reminder, it is illegal to allow dogs to chase deer.

“Dog walkers must ensure their pets are under close control at all times and if there is any doubt about their temperament or recall ability, then keep it on a lead.”

More than 600 red and fallow deer live in Richmond Park, which is a national nature reserve.

Do you know this male, or perhaps more likely, do you recognise the dog? We would like to speak to the dog owner in relation to a fatal attack on a deer in #RichmondPark yesterday at about 12:30 near to Sheen Cross. Any information to email Richmondpark@met.police.uk pic.twitter.com/iT4i52AjeL — Royal Parks Police (@MPSRoyal_Parks) December 3, 2024

The Royal Parks website says: “Unfortunately, we’re alerted to a number of incidents every year involving dogs chasing deer.

“As well as causing extreme stress to the deer, this can also result in a stampede, or in the deer running across the road and into oncoming traffic to escape.

“Owners of dogs who chase wildlife in the Parks could face criminal prosecution.”

Anyone with information can email Richmondpark@met.police.uk