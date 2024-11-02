PM to declare small boats a ‘national security’ issue

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent

The Prime Minister will declare people smuggling a “national security” issue as the Government plans a blitz on small boat crossings.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to use a speech at Interpol’s general assembly next week to announce the creation of a specialist investigation unit that will use counter-terror powers to tackle people smugglers, the Sun on Sunday has reported.

He is then expected to travel to Europe to discuss the issue with allies. The next summit of the European Political Community will take place on Thursday.

Sir Keir told the Sun on Sunday: “The UK is rebuilding its alliances across the world so we can take down these gangs that trade in human misery and the hope they find in their victims.

“No more gimmicks or wasted money, these gangs must be stopped, our asylum system brought under control and our borders secured.”

A Number 10 source told the paper the Government was “not just ramping up funding to tackle this problem at source” but also “stamping it on to the agenda in conversations with European leaders”.

More than 5,000 people made the crossing in October, making it the busiest month this year.

The total number of people who have crossed the Channel in small boats this year now stands at 30,906, 15.8% higher than at the same point last year (26,699) but 22.6% down on the same point in 2023.