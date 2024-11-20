Penny Mordaunt urges close US-UK links as she takes up global development role

Penny Mordaunt, the former Conservative minister, has a new job leading a campaign group promoting the UK’s role in global aid.

The ex-MP has urged the Government not to pivot away from the US on defence and development, as she prepares to take over as chairwoman of the Coalition for Global Prosperity.

The non-profit organisation brings together political, military, business and faith leaders with the aim of promoting the UK as a “force for good” around the world in international aid and development.

Ms Mordaunt served as leader of the House of Commons under the last Tory government, and was previously defence secretary.

She became well-known among the public for her ceremonial role in the King’s coronation in 2023, in which she carried a sword as part of her duties to the Privy Council as lord president of the council.

The former MP lost her Portsmouth North seat in the summer general election.

The former minister will take up her new job in January 2025, and will use it to make the case for the UK to keep its transatlantic partnership with the US at the heart of defence, development and diplomatic efforts.

Ms Mordaunt said: “People look at the US election result with pessimism – including Labour’s frontbench. I don’t. Record numbers voted. Democracy is alive and well.

“We should face the future with confidence. But if we are to be successful in meeting the challenges we face, then we must stay engaged and in partnership with our closest ally.

“When Britain and America thrive, so does the rest of the world.”