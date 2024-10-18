Parents of baby who died from choking welcome nursery reforms to improve safety

Oliver Steeper who died in hospital in September 2021, six days after he choked on food at the Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, Kent

The parents of a nine-month-old boy who died after choking at nursery are hopeful new Government measures will “improve the safety of childcare settings for everyone” following their three-year campaign.

Oliver Steeper died in hospital in September 2021, six days after he choked on chopped penne pasta at the Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, Kent.

Parents Lewis and Zoe Steeper have been calling for better safety standards at childcare providers of emergency first aid provision and weaning babies onto solid food since their son’s death.

Oliver Steeper’s parents, Lewis and Zoe Steeper speaking outside Oakwood House, Maidstone after his inquest (Pol Allingham/PA)

At the close of Oliver’s inquest in May this year, coroner Katrina Hepburn said regulations requiring one first-aider per nursery “pose a risk to future life” and wrote to the Department for Education on preventing future deaths.

Ministers have confirmed early years safeguarding reforms to come into force in September 2025, including to make sure there is always a staff member in the room with a valid paediatric first-aid certificate while children are eating, and talking to parents about introducing solid foods to their child.

The move comes following a consultation which showed “strong support” on proposals on safer eating for childcare providers.

Mr Steeper said: “After Oliver tragically passed away in September 2021 from choking on penne pasta at the age of nine months, we are embracing these changes.

“The investigations conducted after Oliver’s death revealed certain issues that needed to be addressed. This update from the Department for Education will rectify those issues and improve the safety of childcare settings for everyone.”

Jill Paterson, the family’s solicitor from law firm Leigh Day, added: “Oli’s parents have campaigned since his death to do what they can to ensure that no other families have to go through the tragedy that they have.

“These new measures are a very welcome development towards safer childcare provision and a tribute to the tireless work of Oli’s brave parents.”