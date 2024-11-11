One of the Sycamore Gap defendants too ill for court

The felled tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian’s Wall, in Northumberland

One of the men charged with felling the famous Sycamore Gap tree and causing more than £620,000 of damage was too ill to appear before a judge.

Adam Carruthers, 32, of Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, watched Monday’s 20 minute pre-trial hearing at Newcastle Crown Court via his mobile phone.

His co-accused Daniel Graham, 39, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, attended court in person.

Judge Paul Sloan KC addressed Carruthers over the link, saying: “I gather you are unwell and that is why you haven’t travelled to court today.”

Prosecution and defence lawyers discussed legal issues during the hearing ahead of the trial which was due to start on December 3.

It was expected to take 10 days.

The pair are jointly charged with causing criminal damage worth £622,191 to the much-photographed Northumberland tree.

They are also charged with causing £1,144 of damage to Hadrian’s Wall, a Unesco World Heritage Site, which was hit by the tree when it was felled overnight on September 28 2023.

Both the tree and the wall were said to belong to the National Trust.