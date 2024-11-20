One Direction stars among mourners at Liam Payne’s funeral

Harry Styles arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne

Singers Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have arrived at the funeral of their One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

Styles arrived in a BMW with TV star James Corden and was dressed in black and went straight inside the church.

Girls Aloud singers Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh were dropped off in front of the church’s entrance wearing long black coats and sunglasses.

Former One Direction band member Niall Horan (centre) arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Other guests to arrive so far include Payne’s girlfriend, US influencer Kate Cassidy, who arrived alongside Damian Hurley, the son of model Elizabeth Hurley.

Former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson (right) arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dozens of locals and fans have also gathered outside St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, to pay their final respects.

The entrance of the church which is hosting the service has been decorated with candle lanterns and white roses that have been arranged in surrounding shrubbery.

Kate Cassidy and Damian Hurley (second right) arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Payne, 31, died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

James Corden arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Following Payne’s death fans around the world held vigils in his memory, including a shrine to the late star in his hometown of Wolverhampton.

He died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, a post-mortem examination report said.

Nicola Roberts arrives ahead of the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Payne rose to fame alongside Styles, Tomlinson, Malik and Horan when Simon Cowell put them together to form One Direction on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010.

He had first auditioned in 2008 when he was 14, singing Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me To The Moon, with judge Cowell telling him to return to the talent show two years later.

In 2010 he impressed the judges with Michael Buble’s version of Cry Me A River before being put with four other solo hopefuls at the boot camp stage of the competition – the group which later became One Direction.

Chris Stark (left) and Jordan North (centre) arrive for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Payne went on to launch a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo.

One of his most well-known songs, For You, was a collaboration between him and singer Rita Ora for the film Fifty Shades Freed.

He and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, who were in a relationship between 2016 and 2018, share a son, Bear.