One Briton killed and three injured in quad-cycle collision in New Zealand

The accident happened on Puruatanga Road in the town of Martinborough

One Briton has died and three are seriously injured following a collision between a four-seater quad-cycle and a car in New Zealand, officials said.

Martinborough police said the incident occurred at about 10.45am on Thursday on Puruatanga Road in the town of Martinborough, located on New Zealand’s North Island.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Our team in New Zealand have provided advice on bereavement abroad after one British person died and three others were seriously injured in Martinborough.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

New Zealand Police confirmed they were working with the British high commission in Wellington as part of their investigation into the accident involving the four-wheel, pedal-powered cycle.

Inspector Brad Allen, Wellington district road policing manager, said in a statement: “The deceased was critically injured but died at the scene before they could be airlifted to hospital. Three other people, also on the bike, suffered serious injuries.

“Police’s thoughts, aroha (the Maori word for love) and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

“The serious crash unit are conducting a scene examination and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Life Flight told public broadcaster Radio New Zealand (RNZ) two people were flown to Wellington Hospital following the crash.

Indi Bikes Martinborough owner Wayde Mines told local news outlet Stuff his business hired the four-seater quadricycle to two couples visiting the area known for its vineyards.

“It was a beautiful day in Martinborough that ended badly,” he said.

“They certainly weren’t ‘party-party, we’re gonna drink lots of alcohol on the bike and get hammered’.

“It’s horrible.”

On its website, Indi Bikes Martinborough advertises a selection of bikes ranging from single-seaters to six-seaters, with the four-seater costing about £72 for an all-day hire.

Shayne Hammond, general manager of Poppies Winery, which is located near the crash site, said the situation was “horrifically sad”.

He told public broadcaster Radio New Zealand (RNZ): “You can’t express the sadness. Everyone’s hurting and a couple of the guys are definitely struggling.”

Mr Hammond said touring the wineries in the area on foot and by bike was very popular, adding the speed limit on the road may need to be reduced “because the use of that road has changed in the last 10, 20 years”.

“We can never allow (this) to happen again so we’ve got to find simple solutions to achieve that,” he said.

A police spokesperson told RNZ: “There have been no significant crashes of note in the last year on that stretch, except for yesterday’s.

“No issues have been raised with or by Waka Kotahi (the New Zealand transport agency) or council in relation to this stretch of the road in the last two years.”