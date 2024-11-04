Octogenarian RAF veteran takes vulnerable youngsters under wing as foster carer

The former fighter pilot took up fostering after his wife died

An octogenarian former jet fighter pilot has spoken about his new life as a foster carer.

RAF veteran Nigel, whose surname has not been confirmed, said he took up fostering with Somerset Council four years ago following the death of his wife.

The 88-year-old, who lives in Somerset, said he had wanted to do something “worthwhile” and “stay young”.

“I’m probably one of the oldest, single foster carers in the country I would think,” he said.

“I went to fostering because I lost my wife around five or six years ago now.

“We’d been married for 50 years, and I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life just sitting in front of a television doing nothing.

“I wanted to do something worthwhile, and not only that, I didn’t want to be alone and wanted to stay young.”

Born in the 1930s, Nigel experienced first-hand a number of historical events during his childhood, including Winston Churchill’s time in office and the Second World War.

“I was an Air Cadet as a boy and had a marvellous time doing that,” he said.

"I was an Air Cadet as a boy and had a marvellous time doing that," he said.

“I had a flying licence when I was still a schoolboy, long before I had a driving licence.

“I never intended to go into the air force as a career. I wanted to be a surgeon but had no chance of that as I couldn’t afford university. I only joined the RAF for National Service.”

The National Service conscription was introduced in 1949, with more than two million men aged between 18 and 21 serving in the Army, Royal Navy or Royal Air Force.

“After a year or so I decided I might stay in if I could switch to flying, and luckily I did get on to flying training,” he said.

“I managed to collar a lot of flying trophies and things like that, and when I emerged from training I was offered a permanent flying commission which was uncommon.

“Normally you’d have to go to Cranwell for that. So, there I was, ready to go off to my first squadron.”

Once qualified, Nigel defied the odds and took a less traditional path to become the British fighter jet pilot he had aspired to be, having initially been told there would be no further opportunities to train on the single seat jets.

Speaking about life as a carer, Nigel said he was enjoying the special moments fostering had brought to his life.

“My foster son and I both like cars and I still like fast things. We went go-karting at Haynes Motor Museum a while ago which was fun,” he said.

“One of my favourite memories with my foster son was standing at the front of the Pyramid Stage watching Coldplay headline Glastonbury Festival this year.

“Stewards helped us make it to the front where my daughter had been waiting all day, so we were all there together.

“It was absolutely fantastic, best thing they’ve ever done there, and my foster son loved it too.”

Foster carers need to be aged 21 or over with a spare room in their home, but there is no upper age limit.

Foster carers need to be aged 21 or over with a spare room in their home, but there is no upper age limit.

“When my foster child first came to me, I didn’t know if it would work,” Nigel said.

“There aren’t many teenagers that would want to live with an 80-something-old man.

“I could well understand if he’d said, ‘You’ve got to be joking’. But I am so glad it worked out because he is a wonderful kid. Wonderful.

“Being retired, I have 24-hours-a-day I can devote to this child, and I have grown-up children and grandchildren who are all really supportive.”

Councillor Heather Shearer, lead member for children, families and education at Somerset Council, said: “As we approach Remembrance Day, I’d very much like to thank Nigel for the many ways he has and continues to dedicate his life to others, as an RAF veteran and as a foster carer.

“We absolutely need more people like Nigel to provide nurturing homes for local children, where they too can be inspired to achieve their dreams.”