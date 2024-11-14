O2 creates AI tool to waste phone scammers’ time

O2 said that by tricking fraudsters into thinking they were scamming a real person, Daisy has prevented them from targeting real victims

Mobile operator O2 has created an AI-powered tool that sounds like an elderly grandmother, keeping phone scammers on calls and away from the general public.

The telecoms giant said it had created the so-called “scambaiter” tool in response to research which found that seven in 10 people wanted to get their own back on scammers, but did not want to waste their own time in doing so.

The firm said it had worked with leading scambaiters – people who take on and disrupt scammer networks – to get phone numbers linked to its AI tool, known as Daisy, added to known lists used by scammers to target vulnerable consumers, and had been given the voice of an elderly grandmother to play on scammer biases about older people.

It said the tool had been successful in keeping numerous scammers on calls for up to 40 minutes at a time and frustrated them with meandering stories and explanations about their tech use, as well as providing false personal information and made-up bank details.

O2 said that by tricking fraudsters into thinking they were scamming a real person, Daisy has prevented them from targeting real victims, but had also exposed the common tactics used so the firm can help customers better protect themselves.

Murray MacKenzie, director of fraud at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re committed to playing our part in stopping the scammers, investing in everything from firewall technology to block out scam texts to AI-powered spam call detection to keep our customers safe.

“The newest member of our fraud-prevention team, Daisy, is turning the tables on scammers – outsmarting and outmanoeuvring them at their own cruel game simply by keeping them on the line.

“But crucially, Daisy is also a reminder that no matter how persuasive someone on the other end of the phone may be, they aren’t always who you think they are.

“With scammers operating full-time call centres specifically to target Brits, we’re urging everyone to remain vigilant and help play their part in stopping fraud by forwarding on dodgy calls and texts to 7726 for free.”

The tool has been created as part of Virgin Media O2’s Swerve the Scammers campaign, and has been taking calls in the run-up to International Fraud Awareness Week, which is next week.