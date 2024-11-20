Nothing suspicious found as police conduct controlled explosion at bus station

The scene at Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow city centre. Three men have been arrested and the bus station was evacuated as the bomb squad was called out to reports of a “potential suspicious item”. Picture date: Wednesday November 20, 2024.

Three men have been arrested and a controlled explosion was carried out after a bus station was closed for several hours following reports of a “potential suspicious item” found in the area.

Police Scotland said at around 9.40pm on Wednesday that nothing suspicious was found, despite the controlled explosion at Buchanan Bus Station.

The force first received reports of the item at around 1.10pm, and as a precaution the station and many of the surrounding buildings were evacuated and closed.

Police said that three men had been arrested in connection with possession of offensive weapons and inquiries remain ongoing.

Police at Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow city centre (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A spokesperson said: “Around 1.10pm this afternoon, police received a report of a potential suspicious item at the bus station.

“Officers contacted the EOD and a controlled explosion was carried out. Nothing suspicious was found.

“As a precaution the bus station and surrounding buildings were evacuated.”

“Three men were arrested in connection with possession of offensive weapons and inquiries are ongoing. Officers are working to return the area back to normal.”

Large cordons were put in place with streets around the bus station closed.

Police officers outside Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow city centre (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police advised the public to avoid the area.

A number of transport services also experienced disruption as a result of the incident, including Stagecoach’s X77 service, as well as all of ScotRail’s Queen Street high street level services.

The city’s subway service was also closed down, but later re-opened at around 9pm.

Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) also confirmed at around 8.30pm on Wednesday that the campus had been evacuated and closed as a precaution.

A number of businesses in the area have also been affected. The Royal Concert Hall’s planned An Audience With Celtic Legends event was cancelled.

At around 10.10pm, Glasgow City Council’s Traffcom service said Killermont Street between West Nile Street and North Hanover Street is closed, as is Cowcaddens Road. All of the roads surround the bus station at their points of closure.

The service said drivers should follow police guidance for diversions.

A spokesperson for Traffcom added: “Due to an ongoing Police incident, Buchanan Bus Station has been closed. Police Scotland are in attendance.”