Noel Gallagher’s ‘favourite’ Oasis guitar sells for £226,800

An instrument praised by Noel Gallagher as “the best guitar in the world” has sold for £226,800.

The Manchester singer-songwriter’s custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine guitar, which was put on sale for between £200,000 and £400,000, was used in the recording of the third Oasis album Be Here Now, released in August 1997.

Auctioneers Propstore said it is one of Gallagher’s primary guitars from the Oasis era and believed to be the one he played most often during that part of his career.

Liam Gallagher’s tambourine (Propstore/PA)

The guitar was made for Gallagher at Gibson’s custom shop in 1997 and was used for performances on The David Letterman Show and Saturday Night Live and for the BBC documentary Oasis: Right Here, Right Now.

A Noel Gallagher-signed Yorkshire Tea teapot fetched £1,260 on the second day of Propstore’s four-day live memorabilia auction, while a tambourine used by his bandmate brother Liam went for £6,300.

The Gallaghers announced earlier this year they would reform to tour as Oasis in 2025, with dates in the UK and Ireland quickly selling out.

An amplifier owned by John Lennon sold for £151,200 after being estimated at between £100,000 to £200,000.

John Lennon’s 1962 Fawn JMI Vox AC15 Twin Amp (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The 1962 Fawn JMI Vox AC15 Twin amp is claimed to be the first Lennon used with The Beatles, including during a Cavern Club performance in Liverpool on August 22 1962, four days after drummer Sir Ringo Starr joined, and for the recording of the band’s debut album Please Please Me.

Michael Jackson’s Thriller tour rehearsal jacket, signed by the late American singer and both John Landis, who directed the music video, and his costume designer wife Deborah Nadoolman Landis, who created the distinctive red leather outfit, went for £189,000.

Jackson’s handwritten Beat It lyrics sold for £53,550.

The signed red Thriller jacket worn in Michael Jackson’s rehearsals for his tour (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A flight case used by Queen frontman Freddie Mercury for his piano monitor while on tour and at Live Aid in 1985 went for £59,850.

Mark Hochman, Propstore’s music specialist, said: “Propstore’s auction was a celebration of music’s cultural impact, with iconic items like John Lennon’s amp, Noel Gallagher’s guitars, and Michael Jackson’s Thriller tour jacket serving as reminders of music history’s incredible legacy.

“The passion from bidders around the world was inspiring, and we look forward to seeing more extraordinary memorabilia take centre stage in the days ahead.”

All prices are inclusive of buyer’s premium.

Days three and four of the auction continue online on Saturday and Sunday.