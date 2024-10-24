No plans to hold weddings for the public at the King’s Balmoral Estate

There are no plans to host weddings for members of the public on the King’s Balmoral Estate, a spokesman for the royal residence has said.

Weddings are mentioned in plans a representative for the Aberdeenshire estate had lodged for the Queen’s Building, on the grounds near Balmoral Castle.

The plans state the venue “may be used for weddings, dinners, meetings and associated events”, which it said would be “rare throughout the year”.

But a spokesman for the estate said: “There are no plans for Balmoral to host weddings as a commercial venture.”

The King performing a traditional inspection of the troops outside Balmoral in August (Jane Barlow/PA)

It is understood the estate has had the capability to host functions and events, both private and public, for a number of years.

The private Scottish home has been handed down through generations of royals after being bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852, and is used as a royal summer retreat.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral in September 2022.

Charles has opened up the castle to public tours this year, which sold out within 24 hours.

Tickets for the guided tours, priced at £100 or £150 with afternoon tea, enabled 40 people each day to visit the royal residence from July 1 to August 4.

The late Queen died at Balmoral just over two years ago (Jane Barlow/PA)

Now, the estate plans to revamp the layout of the Queen’s Building with a new reception area and expanded outdoor area on the patio, increasing capacity from 250 to 277 people inside and 40 to 144 outside.

Inside, alcohol could be served up to 12.30am and events could involve live performances and dancing.

An application set to go before the Aberdeenshire Licensing Board meeting next week argues certain conditions on the outdoor area are not required, describing it as a “pleasant outdoor area for family dining located in the confines of the private estate property”.

Addressing a condition preventing amplified music being played outside, the application states there is “no realistic possibility of the public or of any neighbour being disturbed” as music will be kept to a “low level”.