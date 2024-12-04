No need for big council tax rises, says Robison after £1bn boost for authorities

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has urged local authorities to avoid big increases in council tax as she gave them an extra £1 billion.

Shona Robison laid out the Scottish Government’s draft Budget in Holyrood on Wednesday.

Last year, Ms Robison announced a hastily-arranged council tax freeze which angered local councils struggling under the weight of increased inflation.

Shona Robison outlined what she said is a ‘record’ increase in funding for Scotland’s councils (Robert Perry/PA)

But on Wednesday, she announced a “record” increase in funding for local authorities, and cautioning against sizeable tax rises.

“In 2025-26, the Scottish Government will increase local authority funding by more than £1 billion,” she told MSPs.

“It will take their total funding to over £15 billion, including £289 million to give real-terms protection to the general revenue grant.

“While it will be for councils to make their own decisions with record funding, there is no reason for big increases in council tax next year.”