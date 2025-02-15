New custody image released of woman in niqab because of ‘distress’

A woman found guilty of terror offences has had a second custody image released by police, showing her wearing a niqab, after her defence said she was distressed by an earlier image showing her face, according to reports.

Farishta Jami, from Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, was found guilty of two counts of engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism, after planning to travel to join the affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, Isis-K.

The 36-year-old mother was convicted at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday on charges brought under section 5 of the 2006 Terrorism Act, relating to her conduct between September 2022 and January last year.

Warwickshire Police said the court heard Jami was planning to travel to Afghanistan “to martyr herself” and had saved £1,200 to pay for one-way flights to Afghanistan for herself and her children.

Jami had shared graphic and violent extremist material on social media, posting videos, documents and images, and taken part in multiple group chats and channels that support the so-called Islamic State.

Police said she had also researched weaponry and gathered information relating to the assembly and disassembly of an AK-47 rifle.

Jami was to have been sentenced on Friday and, according to reports, her defence barrister said the initial custody image released by police showing her face caused her distress.

On Friday a custody image of Jami wearing a niqab was released by West Midlands Police.

Jami’s sentencing was adjourned until a later date.