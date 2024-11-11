New assisted dying law would probably be too late for Esther Rantzen, says MP

A new assisted dying law was likely to be too late for Dame Esther Rantzen, Kim Leadbeater said

The MP behind the assisted dying Bill has praised Dame Esther Rantzen for “fighting for the future of people who are terminally ill”, as she acknowledged any new law was likely to come too late for the broadcaster.

Kim Leadbeater praised the Childline founder for her “amazing campaigning on this issue”, having spoken with her during her research on the debate around changing the law.

Dame Esther has terminal cancer and revealed in December that she had joined Dignitas due to the current law in England.

Ms Leadbeater told the PA news agency that the first assisted death under her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill if it was passed was likely to be two to three years away.

She recognised this is “heartbreaking in some respects” for those people and families for whom it will be too late.

Asked about Dame Esther, in an interview with PA, Ms Leadbeater said: “She is very poorly, but she’s such a fighter that she wants to make sure that people understand, as I’ve said, that the law as it stands – it will be too late for her, I’m fairly sure from what she’s said to me – but we’re fighting for the future of people who are terminally ill, to have a different choice, to have the autonomy, to have the control that Dame Esther will not have.”

The Labour MP described the past few months as “harrowing” as she heard stories of people’s experiences with particularly difficult deaths.

Ms Leadbeater said she had been approached by people at the train station and in the street who have shared their stories.

She said: “People who have had partners, wives beg them to end their life because they’re in so much pain, because palliative care safely has not met their needs.

“People who have found relatives who’ve taken their own lives, under horrible circumstances.

“It’s been a really tough process if I’m honest, I’ve spent a huge amount of my time talking about death. And for most cases pretty horrible deaths.”

But the MP said it has been “positive” in the sense it has opened up a conversation, with people telling her how they have now spoken to their parents or friends about their feelings on the issue.

Ms Leadbeater said: “If we can facilitate that debate, whatever happens with the Bill, I think that’s got to be a good thing.

“In the same way that we’re having a debate about palliative care, we’re talking about the rights of disabled people, we’re talking about some really serious issues, and for me that’s got to be a good thing.

“I’ve found it hard, I’ve found it harrowing, hearing stories where people have lost loved ones under really difficult circumstances and I know the energy it takes them to tell their story every time.”

Opposition campaigners have argued total focus should be on palliative care rather than legalising assisted dying.

Despite Ms Leadbeater describing her Bill as the “most robust piece of legislation in the world” with strict safeguards, others said it is not possible to guarantee against coercion.

The Christian Action Research and Education (Care) organisation said: “We fear the impact of assisted suicide on vulnerable and marginalised people in particular.

“No number of safeguards can remove the threat of patient coercion, and citizens choosing assisted suicide because they feel like a burden or lack health, social care, or welfare support.”