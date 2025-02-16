Nazi salute protester among eight arrested during pro-Palestine march

People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign rally in central London

Eight people, including one who appeared to aim a Nazi salute at counter-demonstrators, were arrested on Saturday during a pro-Palestine march through central London.

The Metropolitan Police said a man, aged 79, was detained on suspicion of a public order offence after being seen to make the salute towards a counter-protest organised by Stop The Hate.

Seven other people were arrested for what included two further public order offences, one breach of Public Order Act conditions and a public order offence, one breach of Public Order Act conditions, one possession of pyrotechnics, one support for a proscribed organisation and one criminal damage.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), along with demonstrators from five other groups, gathered in Whitehall at noon on Saturday before marching to the US embassy in Nine Elms Lane, south-west London, where speeches were made.

🚨Now: hundreds of thousands marching for Palestine in London 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/tiJFh4LRGZ — Palestine Solidarity Campaign (@PSCupdates) February 15, 2025

Organisers claimed it was one of the largest demonstrations since the war broke out between Hamas and Israel.

The Stop The Hate counter-protest took place along the route of the march at the junction of Grosvenor Road and Vauxhall Bridge.

The groups were separated by barriers and a marked area protected by police officers to ensure they did not physically come together.

The protest came after a proposal by President Donald Trump earlier this month for the United States to consider taking ownership of the Gaza Strip.

Mr Trump suggested the US could redevelop the war-torn territory into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

Protesters marched holding signs and banners that read “Hands off Gaza”, “Stand up to Trump”, and “Mr Trump, Canada is not your 51st state. Gaza is not your 52nd”.

Speakers outside the embassy included former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who called on “the whole world” to reject Mr Trump’s plan.