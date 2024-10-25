Nazi-obsessed terror attacker convicted of attempting to murder asylum seeker

Jurors deliberated for four hours and 18 minutes before finding Parslow guilty of attempted murder

A Nazi-obsessed knifeman who stabbed an asylum seeker in the chest at a hotel after writing his own “terrorist manifesto” has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Callum Ulysses Parslow’s trial was told the 32-year-old, who has Adolf Hitler’s signature tattooed on his left forearm, tried to send a post to X before his arrest claiming he “just did my duty to England” by trying to “exterminate” his victim.

The three-week hearing at Leicester Crown Court heard how the white supremacist stabbed Nahom Hagos in the chest and hand at the Pear Tree Inn at Hindlip, Worcestershire, after buying a “specialist” 1,000 US dollars (£770) knife online.

The ‘specialist’ knife used by Callum Parslow

Parslow, who denied attempted murder but admitted wounding, told jurors he made a four-and-a-half-mile journey to the rural hotel on April 2 to stab “one of the Channel migrants” because he was “angry and frustrated” at small boat crossings.

Jurors deliberated for four hours and 18 minutes before finding Parslow guilty of attempted murder on Friday.

The trial was told Parslow ran off towards a canal after the stabbing, where he was spotted with what appeared to be blood on his hands.

The court heard that as police closed in, Parslow attempted to tweet the manifesto document, tagging in Tommy Robinson and prominent politicians including Sir Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak, Nigel Farage and Suella Braverman, but the message failed to send because he had copied in too many recipients.

In the document, the jury heard, Parslow railed against what he termed the “evil enemies of nature and of England” who he identified as “the Jews, the Marxists and the Globalists” he said were responsible for demonising Christianity, white people and European culture.

Prosecutor Tom Storey KC told the trial it was clear the manifesto was intended for publication online as it ended with a list of X handles or tags, which also featured those of Ukip and news outlets including the BBC and GB News.

Callum Parslow’s tattoo paying tribute to Adolf Hitler (West Midlands CTU)

Laurence Fox, Nick Griffin, Donald Trump, Lee Anderson, Liz Truss, Michael Gove, Lord David Cameron, Richard Tice and Boris Johnson also featured in the list of those who Parslow tried to tag in, the court heard.

Mr Storey said a police search of Parslow’s flat in Bromyard Terrace, Worcester, led to the recovery of a second knife in a sheath, an axe, a metal baseball bat, a red armband bearing a swastika, a Nazi-era medallion and copies of Mein Kampf.

Police decided after the stabbing that it gave rise to the suspicion that it was an act of terrorism and Parslow was interviewed by officers, but answered no comment to questions asked of him.

During the Crown’s opening speech, the jury was told CCTV footage from The Pear Tree Inn showed the defendant’s arrival at the hotel and his attack upon Mr Hagos, who is originally from East Africa.

Blood which contained a DNA profile matching that of 25-year-old Mr Hagos was found on the blade of the knife abandoned by Parslow, whose email address included the phrase “lordadolfreborn”.

Details of the trial could not be reported until a court order was lifted on Friday after Parslow pleaded guilty to an unconnected sexual offence and two charges under the Malicious Communications Act.

Parslow was remanded in custody and will be sentenced by Mr Justice Dove at Woolwich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.