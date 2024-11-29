National Trust announces 49 good causes that will receive Sycamore Gap saplings

The 49 recipients of seedlings from the Sycamore Gap tree have been announced

The 49 good causes that will receive saplings grown from seeds recovered from the felled Sycamore Gap tree have been revealed by the National Trust.

There was a national outcry when the much-loved tree beside Hadrian’s Wall, in Northumberland, was illegally cut down in September 2023.

The National Trust grew seedlings from the tree and 49 of them – one for each foot of the sycamore’s height – will be given away in the Tree of Hope project.

There were almost 500 applications when the trust announced the giveaway on the anniversary of the shocking attack on the tree, which had grown to become a striking landmark.

The tree on Hadrian’s Wall was much-loved by walkers visiting Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The saplings, ready for planting next winter, will be in public places across the UK, allowing everyone to feel the legacy of the original tree.

Recipients include The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds, Holly’s Hope in memory of murdered Northumberland schoolgirl Holly Newton, and The Tree Sanctuary in Coventry.

Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust’s Hadrian Wall properties, said: “Each and every application for a Tree of Hope told heartfelt stories of people’s emotional connections to the Sycamore Gap tree and the importance of nature.

“They spoke of loss, hope and regeneration from all four corners of the UK, from towns, schools, colleges, community groups, hospitals and hospices, it’s been a privilege to read them all.

The tree’s felling caused outrage (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“The tree meant so much to so many and through the Trees of Hope initiative we are helping reach people across the nation, for generations to come.”

“Each sapling will carry a message of hope with it as they start a new chapter not just for the tree but for all the 49 people and communities that will receive a sapling next year.”

The applications were judged by experts, led by arboriculture specialist Catherine Nuttgens.

She said: “The loss of any tree can evoke strong emotions – none more so than the Sycamore Gap tree.

The tree also damaged Hadrian’s Wall when it fell (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Its destruction felt utterly senseless, destroying the simple joy it brought to so many people for so many reasons.

“But the Trees of Hope initiative has kept that sense of joy and hope alive, and it has been truly humbling to read through so many applications but a difficult task to select the final 49 recipients.”

A tree will be planted at Hexham Abbey, Northumberland, in memory of Holly Newton, who was murdered aged just 15 by her ex-boyfriend.

Holly Newton, 15, was murdered in Hexham by her ex-boyfriend in January 2023 (Northumbria Police/PA)

Her mother Micala Trussler said: “Knowing that we are going to have one of the Sycamore Gap saplings to help remember our daughter means a lot.

“This Tree of Hope will be a symbol for everyone that knew her, to reflect and to remember how amazing she was.”

For more information and to find out where in the country all the 49 Trees of Hope saplings will go visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/TreesOfHope