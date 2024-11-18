‘Mystifying’ why Falklands War files on ship’s bombing still not released – MP

The Sir Galahad and sister vessel the Sir Tristram were attacked by the Argentinian air force on June 8 1982

An MP has said it is “mystifying” why files on the bombing of the Navy support ship Sir Galahad during the Falklands War have still not been released.

Defence minister Al Carns said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) position was that the losses that occurred on the vessel during the Falklands War were “the result of enemy action and enemy action alone”, as MPs from across the House pushed the Government for transparency.

Senior Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin was among those to raise concerns, telling the Commons it is “mystifying” that documents relating to the attack had not already been released.

The Sir Galahad, a Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) ship, and sister vessel the Sir Tristram were attacked by the Argentinian air force on June 8 1982.

Some 48 crew members on board the Sir Galahad died, with many more injured.

Following the disaster, some blamed the Welsh Guards aboard for not having left the ship earlier, thereby leaving the vessel vulnerable to attack.

Survivors have long campaigned for the release of further documents from a private inquiry into the bombing, which they believe would exonerate the Welsh Guards.

During defence questions in the Commons, Mr Carns told MPs: “I’d like to reiterate that the service and sacrifice made by those on board Sir Galahad will never be forgotten.

Defence Minister Al Carns, pictured laying a wreath, said the MoD in no way blamed the Welsh Guards (Petty Officer Joel Rouse/UK MOD Crown Copyright/PA)

“After any incident which results in the loss of life, people always ask themselves, what if something different had happened? However the losses on Sir Galahad were the result of enemy action and enemy action alone.

“Under the Public Records Act, we protect personal data and information, but we’ve recently reviewed further files.”

Labour MP for Newport East Jessica Morden said: “Falklands veterans from the Welsh Guard continue to campaign to uncover the truth behind the attack on the Sir Galahad in June 1982.

“I know the minister is already working on this issue, but with time marching on, will you agree to meet with me but also with other colleagues, and, crucially, veterans from the campaign to discuss releasing the remaining documents from the board of inquiries so that those veterans and the families of those who died can finally get to the truth?”

Conservative MP Sir Bernard (Harwich and North Essex) said: “This is 40 years on from this conflict, and it’s not about finding blame or who was responsible, in my view, it’s about making sure that lessons are transparently learned for future operations, about command chains and about accountability during a conflict.

“What is the reason for withholding these documents? And will he (Mr Carns) have compassion for those who still live with this as bereaved relatives or people bearing the scars and injuries of this tragic event?”

Mr Carns expressed his “compassion with those either injured or wounded in combat”, adding his assurance that “lessons learned from the conflict have been spread throughout the department”.

He added: “There are five files of 308 witness statements remain closed, and under the terms of the Public Records Act, the witness statement will remain closed until 2065. However, we look at reviewing some of those statements and providing a view on them in due course.”

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the death toll in the attack was a result of “incompetence” from leadership.

He said: “I had many friends who served out there, and the aftereffects of that disaster, death, burned human beings still alive today, resonates and bangs on at them, and all they want is to know why they were there at the wrong time, who gave the orders – that report is critical.

“It’s not a case of they were damaged or killed by enemy action. It’s also about the incompetence of those who put them there in the wrong place at the wrong time, that laid them open to that simple, terrible attack.”

Mr Carns replied: “As (Sir Iain) will know, there is much chaos in conflict, and the MoD in no way blames the Welsh Guards for the events of that tragic day.

“My officials have been reviewing further files, and two extracts of the board of inquiry were reviewed and are now within the open records of the National Archives.”