Mother pleads guilty to killing seven-year-old son

A woman has admitted killing her seven-year-old son in a “tragic case”, a court has heard.

Louis Linse died in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on January 10.

Papaipit Linse, 43, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at a hearing on Friday at Swansea Crown Court, but denied murder.

Linse, who spoke only to confirm her name and enter her pleas, appeared in the dock wearing a grey hoodie with short black hair.

The manslaughter charge was accepted by Caroline Rees KC, who appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

Linse will be sentenced on December 13.

Ms Rees said the prosecution had reviewed the case in light of the pleas and a psychiatric report.

“(We) will accept the pleas to manslaughter which we understand is to diminished responsibility,” she said.

“No trial will be needed in this case.”

The court heard Linse is in custody at the Caswell Clinic, a medium secure mental health unit.

Addressing Linse, judge Paul Thomas KC said: “It’s a sensitive as well as a tragic case.

“I will sentence you on December 13.”

Linse had herself called emergency services to report the death of her son, who was found in bed, Dyfed-Powys Police have said.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Williams, senior investigating officer, said: “This was a tragic incident which saw officers respond to the death of a young child at the hands of his mother.

“Despite arriving at an extremely challenging and emotive scene, all those present acted with professionalism and care, with the united goal of carrying out a thorough investigation into the circumstances.

“My team and I have worked tirelessly since January to hold Linse responsible for Louis’ death, and to ensure justice is brought.

“Our thoughts remain with all those who knew and loved Louis.”

Louis was pronounced dead at Withybush General Hospital after police were called to an address on Upper Market Street.

In January, coroner’s officer Pc Carrie Sheridan told Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court: “At 10.44am on Wednesday January 10, police received an emergency phone call reporting the suspected death of a child.

“He was taken to Withybush General Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene and medical staff at the hospital, he was pronounced deceased at 12pm on Wednesday January 10.”