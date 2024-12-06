More than 50 sex offenders arrested using new facial recognition technology

New police technology has been used to arrest people wanted for criminal offences ranging from theft to rape across London.

More than 50 sex offenders found to be in breach of court orders have been tracked down by Metropolitan Police using facial recognition technology.

The new technology has been used to arrest people wanted for criminal offences ranging from theft to rape across London.

Additionally, 50 people wanted for allegedly serious offences against women including stalking, domestic abuse, rape and strangulation have also been tracked down and arrested, the force said.

In one case, a convicted child sex offender with a new partner was stopped by police.

The partner, who lived with a younger sibling, was at the time unaware of the offender’s criminal history.

Officers were able to let the partner know under relevant legislation.

More than 500 people have been arrested using the technology this year, according to official figures.

Of the 540 people arrested, 406 have been charged or cautioned and 95 of those arrested have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are deployed to different locations around London in a special van equipped with cameras.

Faces of passers-by are then captured and run against a pre-approved watchlist.

If a match is detected, the system alerts officers who can act quickly.

Lindsey Chiswick, the Met’s Director of Performance, said: “This technology is helping us protect our communities from harm.

“It is a powerful tool that supports officers to identify and focus on people who present the highest risk that may otherwise have gone undetected.

“From targeting sex offenders to apprehending those responsible for violent crimes, Live Facial Recognition is helping us deliver justice more effectively while making our streets safer.”

Police also confirmed “robust safeguards” were in place to ensure privacy.

If someone walks past a camera and is not on a police watchlist, data is permanently deleted.

If a match is identified, officers may take steps to verify a person’s identity and investigate their involvement in any alleged offences.