More heavy rain and strong winds to hit UK as Storm Conall named

Caravans were submerged at holiday park in Northampton by Storm Bert

More heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit parts of the UK on Wednesday with the arrival of another named storm.

Up to 50mm could fall in parts of southern England after a new weather warning for rain was issued by the Met Office.

It comes just days after Storm Bert left hundreds of homes flooded, turned roads into rivers and saw winds of more than 80mph.

#StormConall has been named by the Dutch Weather Service, @KNMI. This area of low pressure brings rain to southern Britain tonight, and deepens further after crossing the UK to bring strong winds across the Netherlands later on Wednesday and into Thursday #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/0MZLqS9Wxu — Met Office (@metoffice) November 26, 2024

The latest storm, called Conall, is the third of the season and was named by the Dutch Weather Service, which along with the Met Office and

Met Eireann in Ireland name storms so that the communication of severe weather is easier.

There were more than 90 flood warnings and more than 120 flood alerts still issued across the UK on Tuesday evening.

A severe flood warning, meaning there is danger to life, was still in place in Billing Aquadrome holiday park and the surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton.

(Press Association Images)

Chris Wilding, of the Environment Agency, said “significant flooding impacts” are probable in parts of Northamptonshire, with “minor” flooding on the River Severn.

Flooding impacts are not expected to worsen in Yorkshire and the West Midlands over the next few days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning covering southern England, including Kent, Sussex and the Isle of Wight, and a small area around Plymouth in Devon from 10pm on Tuesday to midday on Wednesday.

The warning area will widely see 15-20mm of rain with 30-40 mm in some areas and a lower chance of 50mm in parts of the south east, with some travel disruption and flooding of “a few homes and businesses” likely.

Additional minor river and surface water flooding impacts are also “probable” in parts of the south and east of England from late on Tuesday and through Wednesday, Mr Wilding said.