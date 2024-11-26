More flooding ‘likely’ this week as Storm Bert clean-up continues

More flooding is “likely” this week after Storm Bert brought torrential rain over the weekend, the Environment Secretary said.

Steve Reed said its impacts “should be less severe” than they were on Sunday and Monday morning.

It comes as communities in England and Wales were starting a “massive clean-up” following the widespread flooding.

Debris on a street in Cwmtillery, Wales, where a mudslide forced residents from their homes (George Thompson/PA)

Hundreds of homes were left under water, roads were turned into rivers and winds of more than 80mph were recorded across parts of the UK.

Residents in some affected areas have said they do not believe the chaos will by cleared by Christmas.

Mr Reed told the Commons on Monday evening that an estimated 107 properties have flooded across England.

He added: “Further flooding is sadly likely over the next few days as water levels rise in slower flowing rivers such as the Severn and the Ouse.

“The Environment Agency anticipates that any impacts should be less severe than we have seen in recent days.”

A man in his 80s died after his car entered water at a ford in Colne, Lancashire, on Saturday, while a body was found in the search for Brian Perry, 75, who went missing while walking his dog near the Afon Conwy river in North Wales on the same day.

A severe flood warning, meaning there is danger to life, was still in place in Billing Aquadrome holiday park and the surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton on Monday evening.

There were also 127 flood warnings in England and six flood warnings in Wales.