‘Moo Deng? Who deng?’ – Edinburgh Zoo announces birth of Haggis the pygmy hippo

Edinburgh Zoo has announced the birth of a pygmy hippo to rival Thailand’s adorable viral sensation Moo Deng.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo’s Moo Deng took the world by storm earlier this year after going viral on social media, with fans obsessing over her personality and charm.

However, now Scotland is getting in on the act with its very own new arrival announced on Monday.

Moo Deng? Who deng? Introducing… Haggis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Otto and Gloria have welcomed an ADORABLE pygmy hippo calf! She is doing well, but we’ll be keeping the hippo house closed for the time being so that our expert keepers can keep a close eye on mum and baby at this sensitive time 🦛💛 pic.twitter.com/ceGtARuzyR — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) November 4, 2024

The zoo posted to X on November 4: “Moo Deng? Who deng? Introducing… Haggis.

“Otto and Gloria have welcomed an ADORABLE pygmy hippo calf! She is doing well, but we’ll be keeping the hippo house closed for the time being so that our expert keepers can keep a close eye on mum and baby at this sensitive time.”

Jonny Appleyard, hoofstock team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “Haggis is doing really well so far and it is amazing to see her personality beginning to shine already.

“The first 30 days are critical for her development, so the pygmy hippo house will be closed for now to allow us to keep a close eye on mum and baby at this sensitive time.

“While Thailand’s Moo Deng has become a viral global icon, it is important to remember that pygmy hippos are incredibly rare.

“It is great to have our own little ambassador right here in Edinburgh to connect with our visitors and help raise awareness of the challenges the species face in the wild.”

The female calf was born on October 30.

Native to forests and swamps in West Africa, it is estimated that only 2,500 are left in the wild due to habitat loss.

To celebrate Haggis’s arrival Edinburgh Zoo is offering people the chance to meet her, with funds raised to go towards animal care.

To celebrate the birth of Haggis the pygmy hippo calf, we have launched a prize draw where one lucky winner will get the chance to win a UNIQUE pygmy hippo experience. Enter now 👉 https://t.co/dyrKdxzwKz — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) November 4, 2024

Edinburgh Zoo’s X account playfully apologised for pitting Haggis and Moo Deng against one another later on Monday, posting: “Sorry guys this is our official notes app apology.

“We were wrong to pit Haggis and Moo Deng against each other.

“There is space in this world for two beautiful pygmy hippo divas and we should celebrate them all.

“Sorry to Moo Deng. Let’s work it out on the remix.”

Moo Deng, which literally means “bouncy pork” in Thai, is a type of meatball.