Mishal Husain to leave Today programme and BBC in new year

Mishal Husain, one of the presenters of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, will be leaving the corporation in the new year.

The 51-year-old journalist, also a host of The Today Debate and who fronted several 2024 general election debates for the BBC this year, joined the broadcaster more than 25 years ago.

Husain is moving to front a new interview series at financial and data media company Bloomberg, as editor-at-large of Bloomberg Weekend Edition.

She said: “My time at the BBC has involved many memorable moments, going to places I would never otherwise have seen, witnessing history and being part of live, national conversation on Radio 4.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunities the BBC gave me, and wish the organisation and everyone who is part of it the very best.”

Mishal Husain with then-prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the BBC head-to-head general election debate in June (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Husain first joined the BBC as a producer in 1998, before becoming a presenter on BBC World News in 2001.

She has delivered news reports on BBC News At Ten and BBC News At Six as well as being the BBC journalist to interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their engagement in 2017.

BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness said: “Mishal leaves the BBC with an incredible journalistic legacy. After more than a decade on the Today programme she is going with our gratitude and affection and we wish her the best of luck in her new chapter.

“I very much hope the BBC and Mishal will get the chance to work together again one day.”

Earlier this year, Martha Kearney signed off her final Today programme after six years, as Woman’s Hour host Emma Barnett joined the show.

Since 2013, Husain has been a presenter of the Today Programme.

She has made documentaries on the life of Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi, the 2011 Arab Spring, the late Queen and Pakistani campaigner Malala Yousafzai.

Husain said: “I am delighted to be fronting a new interview show that will reach audiences in different formats as part of the exciting plans for Bloomberg Weekend Edition.

“Ours is an ever more complex world but the desire for thoughtful conversations crosses all borders. I look forward to working with a new team at Bloomberg – the place which gave me my first job in journalism.”