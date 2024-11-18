Ministers pressed on excluding Chinese firms from UK’s genomics sector

Ministers are facing questions about whether they will exclude Chinese companies from operating in Britain in a bid to protect health data from foreign exploitation.

Senior Tories have questioned whether Labour will follow steps taken by the US and Europe aimed at protecting the UK’s genomics sector.

Genomics, the study of humanity’s genetic material, has the potential for use in new medical technologies, and the UK is a global leader in the field.

It could be used to provide improved, personalised treatment for patients, but there are also concerns about how access to genomic data could be exploited.

Two Chinese biotechnology companies, BGI Group and MGI Tech, feature in a letter to the Government from shadow cabinet office minister John Glen, though both firms insist they have no ties with the Chinese state.

John Glen at the Institute for Government conference, in Carlton Gardens, London (Stefan Rousseau) (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Worries about Chinese involvement in the genomics sector come after similar concerns about China’s influence over other new technologies.

Equipment made by Shenzhen-based telecommunications company Huawei was banned from the UK’s 5G network in 2020, and security concerns have since been raised about the Beijing parent company of social media platform TikTok.

In a letter to Cabinet Office minister Abena Oppong-Asare seen by the PA news agency, Mr Glen claimed the Chinese genomics companies are being used by Beijing to “harvest as much DNA data as possible globally and dominate the genomics industry supply chain”.

Beijing’s data laws require private companies to share information with state authorities, Mr Glen said.

Europe and the US have taken steps to mitigate the risks of Chinese influence in the genomics sector, he added, including US efforts to limit access to government contracts.

Mr Glen asked if Labour planned to take similar steps in office, either using its new Biological Security Strategy to protect against foreign companies of concern, or by debarring them from involvement in the UK’s genomics pipeline.

Mr Glen told PA: “In light of the Prime Minister’s desire to pursue closer economic relations with China, many will want reassurances that they are committed to protecting the critical genomics data industry from the security and privacy risks posed by over exposure to foreign companies.

“It is vital that this data, which has significant implications for future UK healthcare strategies, cannot be leveraged by other states.”

When the Tories were in power, then-minister Mr Glen said in correspondence that “significant work related to national security is being conducted” in relation to BGI.

In response to the senior Tory’s letter, Cabinet Office Ms Oppong-Asare said moves to exclude companies from operating in the UK under the Procurement Act would be taken on a “case-by-case basis”.

She added: “Debarment decisions will be taken after a rigorous investigation process with subsequent publication onto the relevant debarment list which will reference the reason for debarment.”

Ms Oppong-Asare added ministers were “actively engaging with UK data repositories to ensure that their protocols reflect up to date risk assessments and patients’ data is protected”.

BGI Group said it was not state-owned or state-controlled in any way and insisted all of its services and research are conducted for civilian and scientific purposes.

The company also said it takes data protection extremely seriously and follows all local laws and data regulations, including GDPR rules in Europe.

MGI Tech also emphasised it is an independent publicly listed company, and said there was no relationship with Beijing other than following its applicable laws and regulations.

The Chinese government has never been involved in any part of the process of MGI’s overseas projects, the company added.