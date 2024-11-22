Minister: Far too many buildings remain unsafe after Grenfell Tower tragedy

A housing minister has warned “far too many” buildings remain unsafe, with work to remove dangerous cladding yet to begin at almost 50% of monitored properties.

Lord Khan of Burnley said there is a need to “go further, faster” as he told peers that remediation work has not started at 2,415 residential buildings 11 metres and over in height in England.

His remarks came as the House of Lords debated the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Report, which Lord Khan said focused on fire safety but also “exposed wider failures in practice and culture” across government and industry.

Campaigners have repeatedly criticised the slow progress of remediation work in the seven years since the Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people in 2017.

Speaking in the upper chamber, Lord Khan said: “Culture change cannot be a long-term aspiration, it must begin immediately.

“The Government has an obligation to carefully consider the findings and recommendations and continue to reform accordingly. So too do the designers, house builders, contractors, specialists, professionals, those who produce and market products, those who service and manage buildings.

“Every constituent part of our housing sector must act.

“What is abundantly clear is that far too many buildings remain unsafe.”

Addressing the latest Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government remediation figures released this week, Lord Khan said: “They show that of the 4,834 residential buildings 11 metres over in height with unsafe cladding that the department is monitoring, 1,436 – 30% – have completed remediation, 983 – 20% – have started remediation, but that 2,415 buildings – 50% – have still not started remediation.

“We must go further, faster. Investment in remediation will rise to over £1 billion in June 2025/26 and we have previously committed to accelerating the pace of remediation through targeted measures.

“I’m pleased to say that more on this will be outlined imminently.

“Everyone is entitled to and should be able to access a safe home regardless of background or community. What we saw prior to, during and after the tragedy at Grenfell Tower was a lack of respect for residents and a community treated appallingly – both by their landlord and by local government leaders who should have listened and acted sooner.

“Lessons have been learned but more must be done so the right support can be mobilised quickly to respond to major events.”

The National Audit Office earlier this month said a target date must be set for work to make safe thousands of buildings covered in dangerous cladding.

Whitehall’s spending watchdog said up to 7,229 buildings across England are yet to be identified and some might never be, as it warned completing works to make all buildings safe at an estimated cost of £16 billion might not be achieved in the next decade.