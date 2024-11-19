Minecraft to become UK real-life destination in deal with Merlin

Merlin said the attractions will include ‘first-of-its-kind concepts’ for Minecraft-themed accommodation, retail and restaurants plus a Minecraft-themed ride

The best-selling virtual building game Minecraft is to become a real-life destination in a deal with UK-based theme park owner Merlin.

Merlin, the owner of Legoland, Alton Towers and Thorpe Park, has agreed on a deal with Mojang Studios, the creator behind the globally popular sandbox game, to invest more than £85 million in the first two Minecraft attractions in its existing UK and US parks between 2026 and 2027.

Merlin said the parks will include “first-of-its-kind concepts” for Minecraft-themed accommodation, retail and restaurants plus a Minecraft-themed ride.

Minecraft-themed attractions will open at UK and US parks between 2026 and 2027 (Merlin Entertainment/Mojang Studios/PA)

These would be expanded to other global destinations in the long-term.

Merlin Entertainments chief executive Scott O’Neil said: “This is a significant milestone for Merlin, which reinforces our commitment to reaching new audiences through bold and captivating concepts and directly supports our ambitions for growth.

“Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time, and this world-first will see fans experience its thrill and creativity in real life, at theme parks and city-centre attractions in leading tourist destinations.”

Kayleen Walters, vice-president of franchise development for gaming at Microsoft, which acquired Mojang in 2014, said: “Partnering with Merlin Entertainments is an incredibly exciting step for us at Mojang Studios.

“Merlin’s expertise in creating world-class attractions makes them the perfect partner to help us bring Minecraft to life in new and immersive ways in permanent locations around the globe.”

Minecraft is the bestselling video game of all time, with 140 million players each month.

The attractions would be expanded to other global destinations in the long-term (Merlin Entertainment/Mojang Studios/PA)

A Minecraft film is due for release next April featuring Hollywood stars including Jason Momoa and Jack Black, and earlier this year Netflix announced plans to release an animated series based on the game.

In 2005, Merlin struck a deal with Lego to buy its four Legoland theme parks.

In 2022, it signed a deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to bring the Hollywood film franchise Jumanji to its parks, with a range of rides and attractions opening at Chessington in the UK last year.

Earlier this year, Merlin announced an expansion of its Peppa Pig deal to create rides and attractions in Duplo-themed areas at a number of its parks.

Last year, Minecraft became the first single video game to pass 300 million sales – well ahead of other top-selling global titles including Grand Theft Auto V and Nintendo’s Wii Sports.

In 2020, Minecraft moved to make its educational-themed worlds available for free to help pupils no longer able to attend school because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company, which said it wanted to do its part to “help keep young minds sharp and stimulated”, made 12 digital lessons available, including a game about generating power from renewable energy sources and an interactive lesson about ancient Greece.