Migrant Channel crossings top 29,000 for year so far

The RNLI Dover Lifeboat returns to shore following a small boat incident in the Channel

More than 29,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel, including 500 in a single day.

Home Office figures show 509 people made the journey on Thursday in 11 boats, taking the provisional total for 2024 to date to 29,154.

Nearly 1,000 people have made the journey in the space of three days so far this week (Gareth Fuller/PA)

This is 10% higher than the 26,501 recorded this time last year but 24% lower than the 38,129 people making the journey at this stage in 2022.

The latest crossings mean nearly 1,000 people have arrived in the space of three days so far this week.