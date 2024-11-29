Met Police apologises for email naming alleged Westminster honeytrap victims

A view of the Elizabeth Tower, also known as Big Ben, and the Palace of Westminster

The Metropolitan Police has apologised for sending an email that named alleged victims of the Westminster honeytrap scandal to each other.

The force said it had referred itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office after an email relating to the ongoing investigation was “sent in error” on Friday.

Reports have said alleged victims’ email addresses were viewable to each other in the message, instead of being hidden.

The Metropolitan Police said officers would “personally apologise” to those affected.

In a statement, a Met spokesperson said: “An email relating to an ongoing investigation was sent in error today.

“We recognise the impact on those involved and apologise sincerely for any distress.

“A referral to the Information Commissioner’s Office has been made and we await advice on next steps.

“Officers will be reaching out to those impacted to personally apologise and provide reassurance.”

Police launched a probe earlier this year after it was reported that a number of men with links to Westminster had received unsolicited messages from a figure claiming to be called “Charlie” or “Abi”.

The fake accounts were allegedly engaged in a sophisticated scam designed to coax MPs and other figures in political circles into sending explicit pictures.

Former Conservative MP William Wragg resigned the party whip after he admitted giving politicians’ phone numbers to a suspected scammer.

In April, the Met confirmed it was investigating allegations of unsolicited explicit images and messages that had been sent.