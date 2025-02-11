Meghan tries out tubing on snow at the Invictus Games

The Duchess of Sussex has enjoyed tubing down a snowy slope during her visit to the Invictus Games in Canada.

Meghan, attending the games with her husband the Duke of Sussex, shared a clip on Instagram on Tuesday of her screaming as she spins down the slope while seated in a purple inflatable inner tube.

In earlier clips, she could be seen walking hand-in-hand with Harry towards the slope, before being given instructions about her tubing run.

Meghan can then be heard asking about “keeping your body weight back” on the inflatable, before saying “No, I really don’t want to do it” during a countdown.

Harry and Meghan have been watching many of the events staged at the games (Aaron Chown/PA)

More than 500 competitors from 23 nations are taking part in the seventh edition of the games in Vancouver, which began on Saturday and will go on until February 16.

Meghan’s attendance is understood to underscore her support for her husband and the mission of Invictus, a cause that is deeply personal to them both, and her focus at the games will be on uplifting her husband, the competitors and sharing their stories.

The pair were previously seen cheering together for competing teams at the games’ opening ceremony before posing for posing for a selfie with Canadian singer Nelly Furtado.

Harry, a former British Army captain, launched the Invictus Games in 2014 as an international sports tournament for injured service personnel and veterans.

They aim to “inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country”, the Royal British Legion said.

The Invictus Games were held in London in 2014, in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017, Sydney in 2018, The Hague in 2022 and Dusseldorf in 2023.