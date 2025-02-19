‘Maximum pressure’ on Putin urged amid war of words between Trump and Zelensky

Britain has urged allies to heap “maximum pressure” on Vladimir Putin to take negotiations over the conflict in Ukraine seriously, as a war of words erupted between Washington and Kyiv.

Donald Trump called Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator” who “refuses to have elections” after the Ukrainian leader accused him of living in a “disinformation space”.

Europe has been left reeling after the US president suggested on Tuesday that Ukraine “started” the conflict, and criticised Mr Zelensky for complaining that Kyiv had been excluded from talks about its own future.

On a visit to Norway, Defence Secretary John Healey warned that forgetting about the war while talks take place between the US and Russia risks “jeopardising the peace”.

Asked for the UK’s response to Mr Trump’s assertion that Ukraine “started it”, Mr Healey told reporters: “Three years ago, one country illegally invaded another, and since then, the Ukrainians have been fighting for their freedom.

“They’ve been fighting for their future, and they still are. So whilst all the focus may be on talks, not even negotiations, our concern as defence ministers is that we’re not jeopardising the peace by forgetting about the war.”

Speaking alongside his Norwegian counterpart Tore Sandvik near the town of Kirkenes in the Arctic Circle, Mr Healey added: “Our job as defence ministers is to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position going into any talks, and that means continuing to step up the military aid that we in Europe – alongside, we argue, the States – (maintain) because the maximum pressure on Putin is going to mean the maximum chance that he will negotiate seriously.”

(PA Graphics/Press Association Images)

In a post on TruthSocial, Mr Trump accused the Ukrainian leader of playing his predecessor Joe Biden “like a fiddle”.

“He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden ‘like a fiddle’,” Mr Trump said.

“A Dictator without Elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.

“In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only ‘Trump’, and the Trump Administration, can do.”

Mr Trump also said that Europe “has failed to bring peace”.

Mr Zelensky was elected as president of Ukraine in May 2019. Elections were previously scheduled to go ahead in 2024, but they were not held as a result of martial law being in place.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said that Mr Trump is “right that Europe needs to pull its weight”, but rejected his claim that Mr Zelensky is a dictator.

“President Zelenskyy is not a dictator. He is the democratically elected leader of Ukraine who bravely stood up to Putin’s illegal invasion,” she wrote on X.

She said that “we need to get serious”, and added: “Starmer should get on with it, get on a plane to Washington and show some leadership. We cannot afford to get this wrong.”

The TruthSocial tirade comes after Mr Trump said he was “disappointed” that Mr Zelensky had complained about being left out of talks, and suggested Kyiv should have been willing to make concessions to Moscow.

“You should have never started it. You could have made a deal,” the US president said on Tuesday.

Mr Zelensky responded by saying that “with all due respect to President Donald Trump, as the leader of a nation that we respect greatly… (he) is living in this disinformation space”.

Mr Healey has flown to Norway to meet his counterpart after Washington and Moscow started talks earlier this week to broker a peace in Ukraine, led by US secretary of state Marco Rubio and Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Europe is scrambling to respond to the turmoil over Ukraine’s future and what it could mean for wider continental security. Sir Keir Starmer attended a meeting in Paris with other leaders earlier this week and urged Mr Trump to provide a “backstop” to any settlement between Kyiv and Moscow.

The Prime Minister has committed to consider sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, but Mr Trump said on Tuesday that the US would not “have to” deploy soldiers to monitor a possible ceasefire.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson, who was in office when the war began, claimed Mr Trump’s statements are “not intended to be historically accurate but to shock Europeans into action”.

Earlier on Wednesday he asked when Europeans will “stop being scandalised about Donald Trump and start helping him to end this war?”

In a message posted on X, Mr Johnson said: “Of course Ukraine didn’t start the war. You might as well say that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbour.

When are we Europeans going to stop being scandalised about Donald Trump and start helping him to end this war? Of course Ukraine didn’t start the war. You might as well say that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbor. Of course a country undergoing a violent invasion should… — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 19, 2025

“Of course a country undergoing a violent invasion should not be staging elections. There was no general election in the UK from 1935 to 1945.

“Of course Zelensky’s ratings are not 4%. They are actually about the same as Trump’s.”

Mr Johnson later added: “The US believes Belgium, France and other countries are blocking. It’s absurd. We need to get serious and fast.”

The Prime Minister is due to visit Washington next week and is expected to make the case for US security guarantees on any peace deal.

Ukraine was not invited to the talks earlier this week between the US and Russia, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and concluded with ground rules for further diplomacy. European countries were also locked out of the talks.

Sir Ben Wallace – who was defence secretary under Mr Johnson – suggested the talks may have been a waste of time.

He posted on X: “I think what President Trump is learning is that if you have no skin in the game you don’t get to decide the fate of Ukraine. I am sure they all enjoyed their 4 hour talks today but they probably shouldn’t have wasted their time.”

Sir John Whittingdale, who sits on the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, described Mr Trump’s comments as “very disappointing and extremely worrying”.

The Conservative former minister told the PA news agency: “They portray such a complete misunderstanding of how this war came about and if that is the stance he is going to take in the negotiations taking place with Putin then I’m filled with anxiety that this may result in a complete sellout of Ukraine.

“If that is his position going forward into those talks, then he’s already conceded to Putin half of what Putin wants.”