Man shot dead in Birmingham named by police

A 27-year-old man who was shot dead in Birmingham on Friday night has been named by West Midlands Police.

Raad Asmael was found injured inside a car on Rotton Park Road, at the junction of City Road in Edgbaston, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man found injured at a nearby bus stop was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Floral tributes left on Rotton Park Road, Edgbaston (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The family of Mr Asmael said in a statement: “Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to him we shall return. Our beloved husband, son, father and brother.”

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage or mobile phone footage from the area, to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Harrison said: “Our thoughts are with Raad’s family at this incredibly difficult time and we are doing everything we can to understand exactly what happened.

“The shooting took place near the busy junction with City Road and it may be that you have information which can help our investigation progress.

“If so, please get in touch urgently.”