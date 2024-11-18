Man pleads guilty over ‘death threat’ gun video posted after Southport attacks

A Birmingham man has admitted making threats of death or serious harm towards members of the English Defence League in a video which went viral during last summer’s riots.

Habeeb Khan was arrested in early August after a video featuring him holding an imitation AK-47 was posted on social media.

The 49-year-old, dressed all in black, including gloves, sunglasses and a face covering, was seen on the video swearing and making threats towards the EDL and the defunct group’s former leader Tommy Robinson.

Khan admitted his guilt during a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court (Rui Vieira/PA)

Khan, of Hickman Road, Sparkbrook, pleaded guilty on Monday at Birmingham Crown Court to a charge of sending a communication threatening death or serious harm.

The Online Safety Act offence, which carries a maximum sentence of five years, stated that Khan was involved in sending a video uploaded to social media platforms on a day between August 4 and August 6.

No details of the video were given to the court, but a previous hearing was told Khan was seen brandishing what appeared to be an AK-47.

The previous hearing was also told that the video was viewed more than 1.4 million times on social media.

Khan pleaded not guilty to a second charge of possessing an imitation firearm, a plea which the Crown accepted.

The defendant was remanded in custody for sentencing next month.

Defence barrister Sunit Sandhu said Khan was suffering from mental health difficulties for which he was on medication.

Adjourning the case, Judge Melbourne Inman KC told Khan: “You will be sentenced on the 19th of December.

“I will direct that there is a pre-sentence report.

“That’s not an indication of (the type of) sentence but it’s important that I know as much about you and your background as possible.”

At the time of Khan’s arrest, West Midlands Police said the video had been circulated on social media on the same day as disorder centred on Bordesley Green, which saw vehicles and a pub attacked, following false rumours of a far-right march.