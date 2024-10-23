Man faces trial accused of murder of woman who was out walking her dog

A man has appeared in court over the death of Anita Rose in Brantham, Suffolk

A man has appeared before a crown court judge charged with the murder of a woman who was found unconscious after taking her dog for a walk.

Mother-of-six Anita Rose left her house to take her springer spaniel, Bruce, for a walk at about 5am on July 24.

The 57-year-old was found unconscious with a serious head injury near Rectory Lane in Brantham, Suffolk, at about 6.25am that day, and died four days later.

On Monday, Suffolk Police arrested a man on suspicion of her murder and he was charged on Tuesday.

Roy Barclay appeared in the secure dock before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, wearing a dark blue jumper.

The 55-year-old spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and that he is of no fixed address.

He is alleged to have murdered Ms Rose on July 24 of this year.

Barclay was not asked to enter a plea during the two-minute hearing.

He later appeared before Judge Martyn Levett at Ipswich Crown Court in a separate hearing.

The judge set a provisional trial date of May 27 2025.

He remanded Barclay in custody, and fixed a further case management hearing for January 31 when he said the defendant would be asked for his plea.

Suffolk Police said a male cyclist called an ambulance after he found Ms Rose lying unconscious on a track road near the sewage works and railway line off Rectory Lane.

Ms Rose was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, having sustained a serious head injury and facial injuries, where she died four days later on July 28.

The dog was not harmed in the incident.