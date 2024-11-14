Man faces offensive weapons charges after incident outside Parliament

A 34-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon after reports of a person carrying knives outside the Houses of Parliament

The Metropolitan Police said Lewis Allington, from March in Cambridgeshire, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Following the incident on Tuesday afternoon, police cars could be seen parked in front of Carriage Gates – one of the most prominent entrances to the Palace of Westminster.

Police activity near the gates of Parliament after the incident on Tuesday (Nicholas Lester/PA)

The area was cordoned off during the incident and the entrance was temporarily closed.

The Metropolitan Police said: “A man has been charged following an incident outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, 12 November.

“Lewis Allington, 34, of March, Cambridgeshire, was charged on Wednesday, 13 November, with two offences of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 14 November.”