Man convicted over plot to commit FGM in ‘landmark case’ has sentence increased

A former PhD student who became the first person to be convicted of conspiracy to commit female genital mutilation in England and Wales has had his sentence increased.

Emad Kaky, 48, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison in October last year after he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit FGM and forced marriage following a two-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

His sentence was increased to seven years’ imprisonment on January 24 after the case was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The trial had heard that in 2019, Kaky arranged for a young girl to travel to Iraq for the FGM procedure and to be forced into marriage while he was living in Nottingham before a witness discovered the plans and reported him to the police.

The Crown Prosecution Service said messages retrieved from Kaky’s mobile phone showed that he “clearly” intended to subject the girl to FGM.

The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP said: “FGM is a sickening crime and this Government is determined to stamp out the practice as part of our mission to halve violence against women and girls.

“This offender intended to inflict grotesque physical and mental suffering upon a child. The court has rightly decided to increase his sentence to reflect the severity of his crime.

“This was a landmark case, and I would like to commend the work of the CPS to successfully prosecute for the first time a charge of conspiracy to commit FGM.”

Janine McKinney, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, said: “Female genital mutilation is a horrific crime to subject anyone to – let alone a child.

“This landmark case sends a strong message to perpetrators – just because an offence has been committed somewhere else in the world does not stop you facing prosecution.

“During the trial we presented evidence that the defendant considered his behaviour to be normal. Today, Emad Kaky has faced the consequences of his actions in trying to get a child subjected to female genital mutilation and be forced into a marriage not of her choosing.

“The law is clear that there is no place for this unacceptable practice in society and the Crown Prosecution Service, police and other law enforcement agencies will work together to bring perpetrators to justice.”

During sentencing at the Nottingham court in October, Judge Nirmal Shant KC called the offence by the former University of Nottingham visiting scholar “barbaric”.